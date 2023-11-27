Free Coffee At New Wawa Store Opening This Week On Route 46 In Mountain Lakes

The store, located at 70 US-46 in Mountain Lakes, will open Friday, Dec. 1.

NY Red Bulls alum Bradley Wright-Phillips will be on-hand, counting down to the 8 a.m. door-opening.

The first 100 customers through the door on Dec. 1st will receive a limited-edition “Wawa Coffee, Hoagies & Kindness” t-shirts, while supplies last. All customers can enjoy free coffee on Dec. 1.

Taylan Foraker will serve as general manager of the new Mountain Lakes Wawa store, leading a team of approximately 50 associates, all of which are new positions brought to the area through the development of the store.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.