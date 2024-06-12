Four Thieves Take 50 Items From Designer Handbag Store: Roxbury PD

At 3:11 a.m., the four suspects broke into Couture Traders, which sells luxury handbags, at 1395 Route 46 West in Ledgewood, the Roxbury Police Department said. The suspects stole 50 items during the break-in, police said.

The store sells handbags from brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Yves Saint Lauren, often priced at hundreds and thousands of dollars. They have an additional location in Las Vegas.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.