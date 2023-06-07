'Forever In Our Hearts:' Michael Wortmann Of Parsippany Dies After Brave Leukemia Battle, 33

Born in Morristown, Michael went to Seton Hall Preparatory School and lived in Parsippany his entire life, his obituary says.

Michael graduated from Loyola University in Maryland and worked as the Vice President of Sales at Hennion & Walsh in Denville, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Michael was very enthusiastic about sports, especially the New York Giants and Atlanta Braves. He also loved to golf and spend time with his incredible family, his memorial says.

“While Michael often drove his family crazy, no one made them laugh harder and he could put a smile on anyone’s face,” reads his obituary, which continues:

“Michael will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love of his family. Some of his fondest memories include spending holidays and time at the beach with his family, especially his cousins.”

Michael is survived by his loving parents, Robert and Cindy Wortmann; his sister, Michelle Wortmann; his aunts, Carol Wortmann, Joanne Casey and her husband Chris, Karen Hersh, Susan Iossa, Louann Finkell and her husband Karl, and Cheryl Addonizio and her husband James; his godfather, Chuck Saskowitz and his wife Mary Ellen; his godmother Debbie Palma and her husband Sal; his loving cousins, Erik Finkell, Melissa Finkell, John Addonizio, Anthony Addonizio, Jennifer Casey, Christopher Casey, Tommy Casey, Matt Hersh, Brad Hersh, Caroline Hersh, Kaylin Iossa, Lauren Iossa, and Alex Iossa, and many more.

Michael’s visitation was set for 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 at the Norman Dean Home for Services with a Mass of Christian Burial scheduled for Thursday June 8 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Denville.

Donations can be made in Michael’s beloved memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the ASPCA via www.inmemof.org.

“Oh Michael… you will be soooo missed,” reads one of several tributes on Michael’s memorial. “We all are incredibly heartbroken but know that you are at peace now. It does not ease the pain but the wonderful memories we have of you and our times together will help get us through.”

“You never passed up the chance to make us laugh and would be there in a heartbeat for those whom you loved. We are truly blessed to have had such an amazing, smart, caring, and very funny nephew/cousin. You will forever be in our hearts.”

