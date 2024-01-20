Eviction Brings Police Presence To Jefferson Township Neighborhood

Members of the county sheriff's office and Jefferson police responded to a section of the Lake Shawnee community "to take possession of a residence pursuant to an eviction Order issued by the Morris County Superior Court, Chancery Division," Jefferson Police Chief Paul Castimore and Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon said.

The seizure happened Friday, Jan. 19 and police were at the scene into the early-morning hours Saturday, Jan. 20.

"We understand that many rumors may circulate throughout the community regarding this incident. As such actions are often emotionally charged, the police presence at the scene was precautionary for our community and at no time was there an immediate threat or danger to our residents," Castimore and Gannon said.

The goal, they said, was to resolve the transfer of the property peacefully.

No further details were provided.

