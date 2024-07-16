DWI ATV Driver Pinned More Than An Hour Before Rescue In Whitehouse Station: Police

At noon, emergency services responded to Railroad Avenue for an ATV crash, Readington Township police said in a release.

Andrew Fultz lost control of his Honda ATV while traveling west along the Raritan Valley line of the New Jersey Transit road and proceeded to crash down an embankment and become pinned between a machine and a tree, police said.

Fultz was trapped for over an hour as he tried to gain the attention of passing drivers, police said. He was eventually rescued by the Readington Township Police Department, the Whitehouse Rescue Squad, the Whitehouse Fire Department, and paramedics from the Hunterdon Medical Center, police said, and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with defiant trespass, driving while intoxicated and various traffic offenses, police said.

