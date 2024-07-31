Dump Truck Slams Commuter Train In Dover (Developing)

Photos by Chris Almada of Brisck’s Photography show the scene along South Morris Street. It happened just after 3:40 p.m.

Almada said the dump truck driver did not appear to have been injured but was shaken up. Sources at the scene tell Daily Voice the driver told officers that his brakes gave out.

According to NJ Transit officials, Morris Essex Line train 6656, was stationary as it was loading customers at the Dover station when it was struck by the vehicle at the South Morris Street grade crossing.

The train was scheduled to arrive at New York Penn Station at 5:06 p.m.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 65 customers or crew on board, or to the occupants of the motor vehicle. Customers on the train were accommodated by the following train. New Jersey Transit Police are on scene leading the investigation.

