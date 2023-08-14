Mostly Cloudy 75°

Driver, 51, Arrested In Deadly Morristown Hit-Run: Prosecutor

A 51-year-old Morristown driver was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead over the weekend, authorities announced.

Valerie Musson
Jermaine Edwards was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release alongside local officials on Monday, August 14.

Edwards is accused of striking a male pedestrian near Lafayette Avenue and Lackawanna Place around 9 p.m. Saturday, August 12 and fleeing.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Edwards was remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

Other assisting agencies include the Morristown Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Morristown Police Department at 973-538-2200.

