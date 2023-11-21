Dover Passenger Killed, Driver Seriously Injured In Route 80 Wharton Crash (Update)

A Hyundai passenger vehicle and Ford van were heading westbound when the Hyundai attempted a lane change and struck the Ford near milepost 34.4 in Rockaway Township around 6:50 a.m., NJSP Trooper Troy McNair told Daily Voice.

The Hyundai passenger, Maxima Arcibal, of Dover, was killed in the crash, while the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The Ford driver suffered minor injuries, McNair added.

The crash remained under investigation. No further details were released.

