Overcast 39°

SHARE

Dover Passenger Killed, Driver Seriously Injured In Route 80 Wharton Crash (Update)

A 65-year-old passenger was killed and a driver seriously injured in an early morning crash on Route 80 on Tuesday, Nov. 21, state police confirmed.

<p>NJSP</p>

NJSP

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

A Hyundai passenger vehicle and Ford van were heading westbound when the Hyundai attempted a lane change and struck the Ford near milepost 34.4 in Rockaway Township around 6:50 a.m., NJSP Trooper Troy McNair told Daily Voice.

The Hyundai passenger, Maxima Arcibal, of Dover, was killed in the crash, while the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The Ford driver suffered minor injuries, McNair added.

The crash remained under investigation. No further details were released.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE