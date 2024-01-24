Dogs Freeze In Crate Abandoned Outside Of Mount Olive Supermarket: Authorities

The two dogs, one female and one male, were found on Goldmine Road and Tanglewood Road with a blanket over the crate so no one would see the dogs, Common Sense for Animals Said. There was no food or water provided for the dogs, Common Sense for Animals said.

Mt. Olive Police said on Facebook their Humane Law Enforcement Officers are investigating and the dogs are safe and well cared for.

Anyone with information is asked to call Common Sense for Animals at 908-859-3060.

