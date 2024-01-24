Fog/Mist 37°

SHARE

Dogs Freeze In Crate Abandoned Outside Of Mount Olive Supermarket: Authorities

Two pit bulls were found outside in a crate behind a shopping center in freezing temperatures in Mt. Olive on Sunday, Jan. 21, Common Sense for Animals said on Facebook.

Two pit bulls were left abandoned outside in a crate in Mt. Olive.

Two pit bulls were left abandoned outside in a crate in Mt. Olive.

 Photo Credit: Common Sense for Animals Facebook
Sam Barron

The two dogs, one female and one male, were found on Goldmine Road and Tanglewood Road with a blanket over the crate so no one would see the dogs, Common Sense for Animals Said. There was no food or water provided for the dogs, Common Sense for Animals said.

Mt. Olive Police said on Facebook their Humane Law Enforcement Officers are investigating and the dogs are safe and well cared for. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Common Sense for Animals at 908-859-3060.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE