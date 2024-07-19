A Few Clouds 81°

Denville Man Drove Drunk, Fled Scene Of Crash: Police

A 62-year-old Denville Township man was arrested and charged with driving drunk following a hit and run crash on Saturday, July 13.

 Photo Credit: Denville Township Police Department
The crash occurred in the Cedar Lake area, Denville police said in a release. An investigation revealed Mark Johnson was under the influence when the crash occurred, police said.

Johnson was charged with driving under the influence, police said. He was also issued summonses for reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane, safety glass requirement, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to report accident, police said. He was released pending a court appearance, police said.

