Denville Man Drove Drunk, Fled Scene Of Crash: Police

The crash occurred in the Cedar Lake area, Denville police said in a release. An investigation revealed Mark Johnson was under the influence when the crash occurred, police said.

Johnson was charged with driving under the influence, police said. He was also issued summonses for reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane, safety glass requirement, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to report accident, police said. He was released pending a court appearance, police said.

