Dem Mikie Sherrill Says President Biden Should Drop Out Of Presidential Race

In a statement, Sherill who represents the 11th Congressional District, which includes parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic Counties, praised Biden for his accomplishments in public service and as president, but said the stakes are too high with former President Donald Trump on the ballot.

"We cannot allow Trump to return to the White House and implement his dangerous Project 2025 plan that hurts the middle class and threatens rights and freedoms, including abortion," Sherill said.

Sherill said people in her district have said they want a leader who can turn the nation's attention to the threat Trump poses to democracy, freedoms and the country.

"When I think of my four children and all of the rights that another Trump presidency endangers, and in light of the recent Supreme Court decision that gave inordinate power to the President of the United States, the stakes are too high - and the threat is too real to stay silent," Sherill said. "Because I know President Biden cares deeply about the future of our country, I am asking that he declare that he won't run for reelection and will help lead us through a process toward a new nominee."

The congresswoman, first elected in 2018, is one of seven House Democrats who have publicly called for Biden to step aside, while others have expressed reservations in private. Biden has adamantly refused to drop out of the race.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.