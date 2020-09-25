'We Are Heartbroken': Beloved Route 46 Butcher Shop Schwind's Shutters

A Route 46 butcher and specialty meat store that opened in 1935 has closed for good.

Schwind's Marketplace and Smokehouse BBQ in Rockaway shuttered Sept. 5, the store announced in a Facebook post.

Schwind's first opened in 1935 and quickly developed a reputation as an area staple, selling ribs, barbecue and other meats by the pound.

Others knew Schwind’s as a generous business that often gave back to the Rockaway community — its furry friends included.

The news was received with a heavy heart from many of the store’s longtime customers.

“We are all heartbroken but me especially,” one customer commented.

“Not only did I get decades of incredible meats and sausages and dishes but I also got special counseling from these amazing people! I will NEVER forget your kind offers, advice and incredible conversations. Your place was the best!”

“We are so sad but understand you must move on,” commented another customer. “Thank you for being such a wonderful supporter of Eleventh Hour Rescue and for all of the donated marrow bones and other scraps of delicious food you saved so we could deliver them to our rescue pups.”

“May only wonderful things be ahead for you!”

