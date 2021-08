A new Wawa will soon open its doors on Route 15 in Jefferson.

The store is at Rt. 15 and Bowling Green Pkwy., according to the Wawa website.

The new store will offer all of Wawa’s classic sandwiches and other on-the-go eats.

The new store is slated to open this Fall.

Wawa, Rt. 15 & Bowling Green Pkwy., Jefferson, NJ 07849

