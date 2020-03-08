Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Upscale Morristown Restaurant Blames Murphy For Closure

Cecilia Levine
The Market Taverne speaks out on Instagram.
The Market Taverne speaks out on Instagram.

Market Taverne in Morristown has closed.

The Mt. Kemble Avenue restaurant served its last meal Sunday, and blamed Gov. Phil Murphy. 

"Loosing our business because of the blanket decision by our governor to take away indoor dining from all restaurants instead of simply suspending liquor license for those bars whose owners and patrons violated the safety protocols," Market Taverne said in an Instagram comment.

"It’s a sad day 30 employees now unemployed and we lost our livelihood...local family independently owned business."

One day before restaurants were set to open for indoor dining, Murphy revoked his decision -- citing "knuckleheads" who violated COVID-19 social distancing rules at bars and restaurants across New Jersey.

"We will not tolerate outlier bars and restaurants – and, frankly, patrons – who think the rules don’t apply to them," Murphy said in announcing his decision. "They are the ones who ruin it for everyone else."

Market Taverne opened in April 2015 at the 19th century country farmhouse, and served brunch, lunch and dinner using locally-sourced ingredients. 

The Market Taverne

