UPS Store Opens On Route 10 In Morris County

Valerie Musson
A new UPS store has opened in the Randolph Commons plaza in Morris County. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A new UPS store is now open in Morris County.

The new store is located on Route 10 behind the Randolph Diner in Randolph, the town’s Economic Development Committee confirmed.

“We would like to welcome The UPS Store to the Randolph community,” reads a post from the committee’s Facebook page. 

UPS also offers professional printing, packing, shipping, mailbox services and more.

“Certified packing experts are confident in their ability to correctly pack and ship your items securely,” the Facebook post says. “The UPS Store is your helpful neighborhood small business resource center.”

The store’s doors are open as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

UPS, 517 Route 10, Randolph, NJ

