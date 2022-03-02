Contact Us
Breaking News: Chair Thrown Through Edgewater Bar Window, Surrounding Towns Called, Fort Lee Man Charged
Business

UPDATE: Deep Fryer Caused Fire That Destroyed Morris County Sandwich Shop, Sent 1 To Hospital

Valerie Musson
The massive fire that destroyed a popular Morris County sandwich shop and sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning was caused by a deep fryer, authorities said.

Chatham Sandwich Shop at 253 Main St. in Chatham went up in flames before 8 a.m. and took several hours to place under control, DailyVoice.com reported.

According to Chatham Borough Police Det. Sgt. Michael Bochniak, the fire started not long after a worker entered the store and turned on the deep fryer.

The worker “went into the backroom to prep for the day when he noticed smoke coming from the cooking area,” Bochniak said.

“The employee went to check, discovered that the fryer was on fire, and called 911.”

A woman was also sent to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for a breathing problem following the fire, which also damaged two adjacent buildings, authorities said.

Meanwhile, nearly $19,000 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Thursday afternoon to help the owners rebuild the beloved shop.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help the Chatham Sandwich Shop’ on GoFundMe.

