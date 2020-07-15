Uncle Giuseppe's Replacing Morris County ShopRite

New Jersey will soon have two Uncle Giuseppe's locations.

The Italian gourmet grocer plans on opening at the Briarcliff Commons shopping center on Route 10 in Morris Plains next year.

Ramsey is currently home to the market's only location in New Jersey.

The new 42,000-square-foot will replace the former ShopRite, and will feature a specialty butcher, deli, bakery and viewing rooms for pasta and mozzarella.

Home delivery and curbside pickup will be available.

No word yet on an opening date.

