These 2 North Jersey Eateries Are Giving Away Toilet Paper With Orders

Dinner is being served with a side of toilet paper at two North Jersey eateries.

Grant's in Dumont and Mr. Cupcakes in Hawthorne and Clifton are tucking a roll of toilet paper into special orders as an extra incentive for customers to keep coming.

Come and get 'em while supplies last.

At Mr. Cupcakes, tell the consultant you're here for a "TP special" for a pack of six "quarantined" cupcakes.

At Grant's , get a roll with any order of $20 or more: "So make sure you wash your hands and wipe your bums," the restaurant said.

Juicy Platters, meanwhile, was offering free meals to health care workers.

