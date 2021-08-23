‘The Time Has Come:’ Popular Madison Eatery Shutters

A popular eatery will soon close its doors after spending three and a half years in the Madison culinary landscape.

Central + Main American Eatery on Central Avenue made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page.

“The time has come for Central + Main American Eatery to close its doors,” begins the post.

“We are saddened by this decision, yet extremely appreciative for our hardworking staff, our loyal customers and the Madison area community as a whole.”

The restaurant’s last day open will be Thursday, Sept. 9.

“We wish you the best in your future dining experiences,” the post concludes, “and remember to always EAT YOUR HEART OUT!”

