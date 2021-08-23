Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Toxicology Tests Will Help Determine How Woman Dumped In Barrel On Bergen Street Died
Business

‘The Time Has Come:’ Popular Madison Eatery Shutters

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Central + Main American Eatery on Central Avenue in Madison
Central + Main American Eatery on Central Avenue in Madison Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular eatery will soon close its doors after spending three and a half years in the Madison culinary landscape.

Central + Main American Eatery on Central Avenue made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page.

“The time has come for Central + Main American Eatery to close its doors,” begins the post.

“We are saddened by this decision, yet extremely appreciative for our hardworking staff, our loyal customers and the Madison area community as a whole.”

The restaurant’s last day open will be Thursday, Sept. 9.

“We wish you the best in your future dining experiences,” the post concludes, “and remember to always EAT YOUR HEART OUT!” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.