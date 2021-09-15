Popular Morris County Restaurant Now Requires Proof Of Full COVID Vaccination For Indoor Guests

A popular restaurant in Morris County is now requiring customers dining indoors to show proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Christopher Cannon, owner of Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen on South Street in Morristown, made the announcement on the restaurant’s website, stating that the decision came after a management team member tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

Jockey Hollow was shut down for a week, costing Cannon between $80,000 and $90,000 in profits, he said in a report from Daily Record.

As of Sept. 9, indoor diners over age 12 will be asked to show proof of full vaccination, the restaurant’s website says.

“An individual is deemed ‘fully vaccinated’ when that person has received, at least 14 days prior, either the second dose in a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series (e.g., Pfizer or Moderna) or a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine (e.g., Johnson & Johnson),” Cannon explains on Jockey Hollow’s website.

“As always, the safety of our guests, our staff and our community are the most important factor in our operating decisions.”

Meanwhile, unvaccinated guests are welcome to dine on Jockey Hollow’s patio, which was voted among Daily Voice’s top spots to grab drinks outdoors in North Jersey.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.