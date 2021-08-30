Popular Madison Sandwich Shop Permanently Shutters

A popular sandwich shop has permanently closed after six years in the Madison community.

Slamwich Scratch Kitchen on Main Street made the announcement Friday on its Instagram page.

“To our customers…it is with a heavy heart that I announce this weekend will be our last service,” the post says.

The shop was known for using local and seasonal products and crafting everything in-house. It was even named New Jersey Food Critics Choice for lunch each year from 2016-2020.

“It was you, all of our dedicated customers, who made us successful and we can’t thank you enough for your business,” the post continues.

Slamwich fans, fear not — the shop’s beloved ‘Slammys’ can still be found on the lunch menu at White Birch Restaurant on Route 206 in Flanders.

“We are incredibly grateful to have been part of the Madison community,” the post says.

Slamwich Scratch Kitchen, 143 Main St., Madison, NJ 07940

