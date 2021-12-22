Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice
North Jersey ShopRite Worker Wanted For Multiple Store Thefts: Police

Valerie Musson
ShopRite in Cedar Knolls
ShopRite in Cedar Knolls Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A former North Jersey ShopRite worker is wanted by police for multiple store thefts totaling nearly $500, authorities said.

Ronald Washington, 41, of Morristown, was seen by loss prevention officers stealing from ShopRite in Cedar Knolls on Dec. 17, Hanover Police said Wednesday.

Washington was determined to be a former store employee and had been seen shoplifting on several prior occasions, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Washington’s arrest with multiple shoplifting charges totaling $496.

