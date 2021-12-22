North Jersey ShopRite Worker Wanted For Multiple Store Thefts: Police

A former North Jersey ShopRite worker is wanted by police for multiple store thefts totaling nearly $500, authorities said.

Ronald Washington, 41, of Morristown, was seen by loss prevention officers stealing from ShopRite in Cedar Knolls on Dec. 17, Hanover Police said Wednesday.

Washington was determined to be a former store employee and had been seen shoplifting on several prior occasions, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Washington’s arrest with multiple shoplifting charges totaling $496.

