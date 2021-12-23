Contact Us
Nearly $10K In Construction Equipment Stolen From Morris County Job Site: Police

Valerie Musson
Eden Lane in Hanover
Eden Lane in Hanover Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are investigating after nearly $10,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen from a locked trailer at a Morris County job site.

Officers responding to a Dec. 13 burglary report at 34 Eden Ln. in Hanover met with the victim, who stated that the equipment was stolen from a job site, Police Chief Michael D. Loock said in a Wednesday release.

The equipment, which was secured in a locked trailer, was valued at $9,800, Loock said.

The case remains under investigation by the Hanover Detective Bureau. 

