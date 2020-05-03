Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: BREAKING: Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 287, Medical Chopper Sent
Business

Morristown Kilwins Staying Open After All

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Kilwins in Morristown announced last week that it would be shuttering, but the candy shop will be staying open under new owners, reports say.
Kilwins in Morristown announced last week that it would be shuttering, but the candy shop will be staying open under new owners, reports say. Photo Credit: Kilwins via Facebook

Kilwins in Morristown won't be closing after all.

The South Street candy shop last week announced it would be shuttering, however, it will be staying open under new owners, Morristown Media announced on Instagram .

The shop first opened in 2018 and sells chocolates, ice cream, fudge, caramel and more.

Kilwins' dedicated fanbase took to Instagram to share their sentiments to the reassuring news:

“So close! I called last week and they said they were goners," one fan commented.

“Great news!”

The new owners are currently looking for employees ahead of the shop's reopening.

For more on Kilwins, visit the Facebook page .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.