Morristown Kilwins Staying Open After All

Kilwins in Morristown won't be closing after all.

The South Street candy shop last week announced it would be shuttering, however, it will be staying open under new owners, Morristown Media announced on Instagram .

The shop first opened in 2018 and sells chocolates, ice cream, fudge, caramel and more.

Kilwins' dedicated fanbase took to Instagram to share their sentiments to the reassuring news:

“So close! I called last week and they said they were goners," one fan commented.

“Great news!”

The new owners are currently looking for employees ahead of the shop's reopening.

For more on Kilwins, visit the Facebook page .

