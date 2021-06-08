Morris Plains ACME To Shutter After 4 Decades: Report

ACME grocery in Morris Plains will permanently shutter this month, reports say.

While the pharmacy portion of the Speedwell Avenue store had closed in May, the market itself is slated to shutter June 26, NJ.com reports citing parent company, Albertson’s.

The store’s closure after four decades comes as a result of its failure to reach a lease extension agreement, Morristown Green reported.

“ACME has been notified that our landlord is looking to go into another direction,” spokesperson Dana Ward told the outlet.

Nearby ACME stores can be found in Denville, Boonton and Randolph.

