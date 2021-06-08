Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Morris Plains ACME To Shutter After 4 Decades: Report

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Acme on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains
Acme on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

ACME grocery in Morris Plains will permanently shutter this month, reports say.

While the pharmacy portion of the Speedwell Avenue store had closed in May, the market itself is slated to shutter June 26, NJ.com reports citing parent company, Albertson’s.

The store’s closure after four decades comes as a result of its failure to reach a lease extension agreement, Morristown Green reported.

“ACME has been notified that our landlord is looking to go into another direction,” spokesperson Dana Ward told the outlet. 

Nearby ACME stores can be found in Denville, Boonton and Randolph.

