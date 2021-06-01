Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris County Edible Arrangements Store Sets Grand Reopening Date

Valerie Musson
Edible Arrangements in Morris County is celebrating its grand reopening after a change of family ownership as well as a year-long remodeling project.
New Morristown store owners Lina Abuhamda Issa and Gus Adawi are holding the reopening Sunday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event includes free samples from the 1,200-square-foot store’s bakeshop line, smoothies and a giveaway raffle for a free edible arrangement.

“I fell in love with the Edible brand when I worked years ago as an Edible store employee, so opening my own Edible franchise is a dream come true,” said Issa.

The event will follow all COVID-19 protocols, and Morristown Mayor Timothy Dougherty will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12 p.m.

“Our goal for this store is to exceed all of our local customers’ expectations with delicious products available instore and delivered fresh to their homes,” said Issa. “We’re so excited to celebrate this new chapter along with the rest of the Morristown community at this weekend’s celebration.”

Edible Arrangements Morristown, 4 Wilmot St. Unit A

