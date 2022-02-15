Morris County Barber Shop Abruptly Closes After 20 Years

A Morris County barber shop abruptly closed its doors after 20 years as the owner announced that the building had been sold.

Amy’s Barber Shop on North Main Street in Wharton made the announcement on its Facebook page Monday evening.

“All good things must come to an end and 20 successful years in business is something anyone should be proud of,” owner Amy Cascelli writes.

“I was made an offer from someone wanting to buy my building that I couldn’t refuse and with that being said, the front door to Amy’s Barbershop will forever be closed here in Wharton.”

The shop had become known for offering personalized certificates to children whose parents went to celebrate their first haircut, its website says.

Cascelli may buy another shop or may simply live “la vida loca,” according to the post, which wished the new building owners well.

“Thank you again for welcoming me with open arms to your town and for making my shop one of the best adventures in my life on many levels and for many reasons,” the owner writes.

