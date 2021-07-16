Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township


Jersey Mike’s Opens In Florham Park

Valerie Musson
Jersey Mike's is now open in Florham Park.
Jersey Mike's is now open in Florham Park. Photo Credit: Jersey Mike's Facebook

Jersey Mike’s new Florham Park location is officially open for business.

Located at 182 Ridgedale Ave., the popular chain is known for making ‘A Sub Above’ — fresh sliced, authentic Northeast-American style sub sandwiches on fresh baked bread and topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices.

Orders can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 973- 937-4253 or via the Jersey Mike’s app.

Jersey Mike’s now has nearly 2,000 stores open in the United States with 230 more coming soon, the website says.

Jersey Mike's, 182 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park, NJ

