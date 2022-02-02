‘Devastating:’ Massive Fire Destroys Popular Morris County Sandwich Shop (PHOTOS)

A massive fire destroyed a popular Morris County sandwich shop Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Chatham Sandwich Shop at 253 Main St. in Chatham went up in flames before 8 a.m., the local fire department said.

The shop confirmed the news in a social media post, stating that the fire spread rapidly, making the eatery “inoperable.”

The owners hope to rebuild and reopen the beloved sandwich shop “as soon as possible,” the post says.

Meanwhile, Main Street was shut down for the investigation between Fairmount and N. Passaic Avenue before 8 a.m., DailyVoice.com reported.

Several nearby businesses shared their condolences on social media as well:

“We sincerely appreciate from the bottom of our hearts the outpouring of love and support we have received from the Chatham community,” reads the post, which includes photos of the building’s destruction.

“We have experienced a devastating fire and Chatham Sandwich Shop will remain closed until further notice,” reads an Instagram post from the business.

“We are thankful no one was hurt in our store or in the surrounding businesses in the beloved downtown Chatham.”

Nearly $3,000 had been raised in just a few hours for the popular eatery on GoFundMe.

“As everyone who lives near Chatham or passes through knows, the Chatham sandwich shop is a staple in our community,” reads the fundraiser, launched by a former employee.

“If you have loved the food, hospitality, or even driven by the Sandwich shop please consider donating whatever you can to help our beloved Sandwich shop get back to what it was!”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help the Chatham Sandwich Shop’ on GoFundMe.

