Car Slams Into Morris County Restaurant (PHOTOS)

A popular Morris County restaurant had to close early Monday afternoon after a car slammed into the building, authorities said.

The Netcong Fire Department responded to Sabor Latino Guatemala restaurant at 136 Main St. in Netcong around 4:25 p.m., the department said.

Photos from the scene show the sedan with heavy front-end damage after slamming into the building off of the side lot.

The restaurant was closed for the rest of the day, and it was not immediately clear when it would reopen or if anyone was injured.

