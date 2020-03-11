Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Pregnant Paterson Woman ID'd Accused Killer Before She Died, Authorities Say
Business

Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens Another Morris County Location

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Bubbakoo's Burritos
Bubbakoo's Burritos Photo Credit: Bubbakoo's Burritos

Fast-casual Mexican eatery Bubbakoo’s Burritos has opened a new Morris County Location.

The restaurant opened Monday at 275 Comly Road in Lincoln Park, according to a Facebook post from Bubbakoo’s.

Founded in Point Pleasant in 2008, Bubbakoo's is known for its variety of 16 different proteins that can be put into authentic entrees like burritos, tacos, bowls, nachos, salads, quesadillas and more.

Bubbakoo's other Morris County locations are in Budd Lake and Parsippany.

From staples like fried chicken and barbecue pork to one-of-a-kind culinary combinations like ghost pepper chicken, sriracha ranch grilled chicken and Buffalo shrimp, nothing is off-limits at Bubbakoo’s.

Vegetarian options are also plentiful, such as the bean-cheese-guacamole combo, batter-fried jalapeños and Buffalo cauliflower.

Bubbakoo’s, which now has more than 30 Garden State locations, also has a rewards program that allows participants to order ahead, get special deals, earn points and redeem them for free food items and discounts.

Bubbakoo's Burritos is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.