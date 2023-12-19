Burglar Steals Audi From Driveway After Swiping Car Keys From Morris County Home: Cops

A burglar broke into a Morris County home to get the keys to the Audi S5 in the driveway of the Walnut Street home in Chatham Borough, around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, Police Capt. R. Colatrella said in a release.

Officers found that the burglar(s) had forced their way through the home’s first-floor window and found the keys inside.

“Thankfully, no confrontation occurred,” said Capt. Colatrella.

The investigation is being conducted by the Chatham Borough Police Department, Morris County Sheriff's Office, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Please remember to stay vigilant and secure your homes and vehicles,” said Capt. Colatrella. “Activate your home and vehicle burglar alarms. If you observed any suspicious activity or see anything on your home surveillance cameras that may assist us in our investigation, please contact the Chatham Borough Police Department at 973-635-8000.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.