Brooklyn Man Had $1600 In Counterfeit Cash: Denville PD

Officers responded to a business on Broadway on a report of a man, Marquise Fleming, 31, attempting to make a purchase with a fraudulent $100 bill, Denville police said in a release. Fleming fled from officers but was apprehended following a foot chase, police said.

While searching him, police found him in possession of 16 fraudulent $100 bills, officers said. Fleming was charged with eluding, uttering a forged document and driving with a suspended license, police said.

He was released pending a future court appearance, police said.

