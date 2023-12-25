Kyle Meyer, 33, is believed to have killed his dad, 61-year-old Gregory Meyer, was found dead in the home the two shared around 1:15 p.m. on Old Denville Road in Boonton Township, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

Kyle was found in Paterson around 9 p.m., Carroll said alongside Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Boonton Township Police Chief Thomas Cacciabeve.

Kyle was charged with murder and weapons offenses and lodged in the Morris County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Boonton Township Police Department at 973-402-4000, or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 973-267-2255.

