Bicyclists Huffed Dust-Off: Mt Olive PD

A 62-year-old Flanders man was arrested and charged on Saturday, July 13, after police spotted him huffing Dust-Off in Mount Olive, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Mount Olive Police via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 12:36 p.m., officers on International Drive Mall Complex spotted Neil McWilliams stopped on a bicycle in the area of Picatinny Federal Credit Union, Mt. Olive police said in a release. As officers approached the man, they saw him inhaling the contents of Dust-Off can, police said.

McWilliams was charged with using toxic chemicals, possessing toxic chemicals and possessing prescription drugs, police said.

He was released pending a court hearing, police said.

