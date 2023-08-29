Beloved Morris County Native, College Track Star Tyler Scerbo Dies At 22

Born at Morristown Memorial Hospital, Tyler grew up in Wharton, where he played football and excelled on the high school track team, particularly as a thrower in shot put, discus, and javelin, according to his obit.

He also had a wonderfully creative side that he expressed through playing the cello in the string orchestra, performing in the school’s Winter and Spring concerts, and even at Disney World.

Tyler held several jobs throughout high school and college — he worked as a lifeguard at the Randolph YMCA, a busboy at the 4 Seasons Restaurant in Wharton, and he delivered food for Maria’s Pizza in his Jeep, which he had dubbed “Jenny.” More recently, he worked at Mavis Tire and Repair in Rockaway and the Home Depot in Dover, his memorial says.

Tyler pursued an Exercise Science degree at Ithaca College with a concentration on strength and conditioning. He continued to perfect his athletic ability on the Men’s Track and Field Winter and Spring Teams, where he added hammer and weight throw to his already impressive skillset. He was slated to graduate in December, the Ithacan reports.

His teammates, friends, and many others whose lives he touched gathered at Muller Chapel in Ithaca on Aug., August 22 to pay tribute to his incredible legacy, mourn together, and share stories of how loved and welcomed he made them feel during their times at the college, the outlet added:

Tyler leaves behind his loving mother, Laura A. and her husband Joseph Raccioppi; beloved father, Drew L. Scerbo and his partner Rebecca Christian; cherished brother, Kyle A. Scerbo and his partner Marlayna Terantino; his stepsister, Alexandra and her husband Matthew Johnson; his stepbrother, Joseph S. Raccioppi, Jr. and his wife Toni; his aunt and uncle and Godfather, Keith and his wife Deborah Dennig; his aunt, Cindy Voskian, his Grandparents Richard and Edith Scerbo; his Godmother, Alicia Hitchcock Fisher; his adoring cat, Leo; as well as countless friends who will cherish his legacy forever.

Tyler’s funeral was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dover on Friday, Aug. 25.

Donations were being made in Tyler’s loving memory to the Morris Hills High School, the Ithaca College Track Team, and NJ Hopeline via InMemOf.

“If you are like me, you are asking yourself what you could have done to have prevented this senseless tragedy. I guess that is just a natural way to feel,” reads a copy of Tyler’s eulogy, delivered by his mother, Laura Raccioppi, at his memorial and shared to his obituary.

“Please erase the ‘what ifs’ and ‘if onlys’ and instead move through your days helping to make other people feel loved, accepted, and heard. I know that this is how Tyler made you feel, so honor him by doing the same and be kind to everyone, people who you know and those who you will meet. In so doing, we will keep Tyler’s spirit alive.”

