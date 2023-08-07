Beloved Morris County Mom’s Breast Cancer Death At 48 Prompts Outpour Of Community Support

Jeanette (nee-Sanchez) Hayduk died at Morristown Medical Center in the loving embrace of her family on Saturday, July 29, her obituary says. She was 48.

Born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Jeanette was raised in Puerto Rico and spent time in Lakewood and Bayville before settling in Cedar Knolls 26 years ago.

She spent about 10 years working as a production manager for Regal Drapes in Morristown, according to a GoFundMe launched by the company for her family’s support that described her as “an integral part of our tight-knit work family.”

Jeanette was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago, spending three years in remission before it returned and metastasized, prompting the need for daily radiation, the campaign explains.

“She has infectious energy, positive outlook and is such a light to all who know and love her,” reads the campaign, launched less than a week before her tragic passing.

While initially launched to provide support while Jeanette was hospitalized and in need of round-the-clock care, an update on Monday, July 31 stated that donations will go toward the loving mom’s funeral expenses. More than $29,000 had been raised as of Monday, August 7, surpassing the halfway point of the campaign’s $50,000 goal.

“She has left us with a legacy of kindness, strength and grace,” reads the campaign update.

Jeanette leaves behind her loving husband, John B.; her cherished daughter Heather A. and her fiancé, Vincent Rigas, her twin sons, Dylan J. and Tyler C.; her devoted mother, Elizabeth Sanchez; her dear sisters, Elisa Sanchez and Yvonne Sanchez and her husband, Jimmy Torres; and many extended family members and close friends.

Several posted heartfelt social media tributes honoring Jeanette’s legacy of endless love and compassion:

“I know my Mother was loved by many and always tried to be a good friend, mother, wife, co-worker, boss, you name it, she tried her hardest,” reads a tear-jerking tribute from her son, Dylan.

Jeanette’s memorial was held Saturday, August 6 at Par-Troy Funeral Home in Parsippany.

“Jeanette was an extraordinary woman who will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched,” reads a tribute on Jeanette’s obituary.

“She had a kindness to her that I know I will always remember and be grateful for. May she rest peacefully and may you all find comfort in her love.”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

