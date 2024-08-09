Alert Issued For Missing Morris County Girl, 15

Shoshana Acevedo, who goes by Sho, was last seen on Hanover Avenue in Morris Township at 11 p.m., Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon said.

She has ties to Belvidere in Warren County, Somerset County, and the Palmer, Pennsylvania area, authorities said. She has no cell phone, authorities said. An initial search utilizing K-9’s and a drone was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Shoshana has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5'2" and weighs 138 lbs., authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to make contact with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

