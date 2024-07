At 5:34 p.m., the 8-year-old was struck by a 2022 Mazda CX5 traveling in the area of 189 Littleton Road, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Parsippany –Troy Hills Police Chief Richard Pantina said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

