$50K! Morris County Powerball Player Win Big

Two North Jersey lotto players, one in Essex County and one in Morris County, matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning

the $50,000 third-tier prize in the drawing held on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The tickets were sold at Quick Mart Food Store in Livingston and Quick Chek in Denville. The winning numbers for the Saturday, October 7, drawing were: 47, 54, 57, 60 and 65. The Power Ball number was 19, and the Power Play was 3X.

