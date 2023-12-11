Hanover's Anthony Dello-Russo, 27, is facing multiple drug-related offenses following a drug dealing investigation, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

More than $51,000 in cash, half an ounce of cocaine and more than five pounds of marijuana were seized from Dello-Russo on Friday, Dec. 8, Carroll said alongside Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Sheriff James M. Gannon, and Hanover Township Police Chief Michael Loock.

Dello-Russo was charged with second degree Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute; third degree Possession of Cocaine; second degree Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute; third degree Possession of Marijuana; and third degree Money Laundering.

Dello-Russo was lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a first appearance.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime and Special Enforcement Units, the Morris County Sheriff's Office and the Hanover Township Police Department for their efforts during this ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite these accusations, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until they have each been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

