25-Year-Old Man Found Dead On Morristown Park Bench, Another Hospitalized

A 25-year-old man was found dead on a park bench in Morristown alongside another man who was taken to the hospital, investigators say.

Morristown police
A bystander reported two men “sleeping on a bench” on Orchard Street around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, July 10, MCPO spokesperson Meghan Knab told Daily Voice.

One of the men was taken to Morristown Medical Center. The 25-year-old was found to be deceased, Knab said.

According to MorristownGreen, the men were found near a playground at Orchard and Vail Place.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the man’s death did not appear to be suspicious.

His cause of death was pending.

