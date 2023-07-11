25-Year-Old Man Found Dead On Morristown Park Bench, Another Hospitalized

A bystander reported two men “sleeping on a bench” on Orchard Street around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, July 10, MCPO spokesperson Meghan Knab told Daily Voice.

One of the men was taken to Morristown Medical Center. The 25-year-old was found to be deceased, Knab said.

According to MorristownGreen, the men were found near a playground at Orchard and Vail Place.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the man’s death did not appear to be suspicious.

His cause of death was pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.