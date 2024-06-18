2-Hour Search Leads To Arrests Of TJ Maxx Shoplifters In Morris County, Authorities Say

Officers observed Mark Rodriguez, a 36-year-old Clifton resident and Saul Torres, a 68-year-old Passaic resident exiting TJ Maxx in the Valley Mall in Gillette with shopping carts full of stolen items, Long Hill police said. When approached by the police, the suspects abandoned the merchandise and fled on foot, officers said.

Torres was apprehended immediately outside the store, police said. Rodriguez re-entered TJ Maxx, leading officers on a chase through the store, out an emergency exit, and into the wooded area behind the Valley Mall, police said.

Rodriguez crossed the Passaic River and continued south into Warren Township, police said.. After a two-hour search, Rodriguez was located by Long Hill Township Police Officers in the wooded area behind Kantor Park, police said. Rodriguez again fled on foot and was taken into custody after a second brief foot pursuit, police said.

Rodriguez and Torres are currently held at the Morris County Jail and face charges of shoplifting, resisting arrest, and conspiracy, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.