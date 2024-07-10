18-Year-Old Stole Thousands From Cadillac Dealership: Mt Olive PD

In May, officers responded to Johnson Dodge on Route 46 on a report of fraud, Mt. Olive police said in a release.. The owner of the dealership said Leigha Conklin-Arnott had endorsed and cashed a check to herself in the amount of $165.00, while she worked at Johnson Cadillac, police said.

A further investigation determined a total of 16 checks were cashed between May and June, totaling $3,639.95. Conklin-Arnott was given an opportunity to make restitution but failed to do so, police said.

Conklin-Arnott was arrested on Sunday, July 7 and charged with fraud and theft of moveable property, police said.. She was released pending a court hearing, police said.

