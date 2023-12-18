Woman Stole $15K From GoFundMe Campaign For Motorist Who Lost An Arm In Crash: Prosecutor

Nicole C. Weidelman, 46, is charged with theft by deception, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

An investigation led by Tinton Falls Police Department Detective William Rodriguez revealed that in November 2022, the intended fundraiser recipient was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision on I-95 in Florida. The recovery from the incident proved lengthy and costly, reportedly involving more than a dozen surgeries, a month and a half in the hospital, and the loss of an arm, necessitating a prosthetic, Santiago said.

The investigation revealed that Weidelman contacted the man’s mother, a longtime family friend, and offered to set up an online fundraiser to assist with the expenses incurred from the medical bills. But after raising slightly more than $15,000, Weidelman transferred the entirety of the raised sum into her own personal account via more than two dozen transactions, then provided numerous false explanations to the victims over the next several months, before the theft was reported to authorities, Santiago said.

Weidelman was arrested and charged last week.

