Woman Fatally Struck By Car In Monmouth County Town

The woman, whose identity was not released as of press time, was struck at the intersection of Route 36 and Atlantic Street in Keyport, just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

She was taken to Bayshore Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead just after 2:15 a.m. The involved driver, also a woman, remained on the scene. The woman was not charged or ticketed

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Keyport Police Department remains active. Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443.

