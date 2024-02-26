Witnesses Stop Machete-Wielding Man At Collingwood Auction

The 39-year-old Bayville man went into the Collingwood Auction and Flea Market with the large blade at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb, 24, Howell Township police said in a news release. Investigators said the man was confronting a 40-year-old Neptune man over money owed for car repairs.

Several witnesses stopped the argument from turning into a physical fight and the machete was never used. The man drove away without getting any money.

The man was arrested at around noon by Eatontown police. He was charged with several crimes, including possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and terroristic threats.

The man was held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution to wait for a court hearing.

