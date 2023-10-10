A Few Clouds 65°

Winners: Powerball Players Take Home $50K, Jackpot Rolls To $1.7B

Five New Jersey ticketholders matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. 

The winning numbers for the Monday, Oct. 9, drawing were: 16, 34, 46, 55 and 67. The Power Ball number was 14, and the Power Play was 3X. The Double Play drawing results were: 01, 20, 33, 49 and 59. The Double Play Ball number was 10.

These two locations were among the five that sold $50,000 tickets:

  • Walmart #5340 at 500 Route 38 in Cherry Hill, Camden County, and 
  • 7-Eleven #36883 at 33 S Main St in Neptune, Monmouth County.

The Powerball jackpot is now $1.7 billion,

