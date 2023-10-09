Winners: Powerball Players Take Home $50K, Jackpot Rolls To $1.55B

These were four winners in South and Central Jersey and on the Jersey Shore:

130 Food Mart at 2900 Route 130 North in Delran, Burlington County,

Kc'S Korner at 100 Oaktree Avenue in South Plainfield, Middlesex County,

Snack Shack at 149 Lower Main St. in Aberdeen, Monmouth County, and,

Soda King at 300 Gordons Corner Road in Manalapan, Monmouth County.

The other $50,000 winners were in Essex and Morris counties.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Oct. 7, drawing were: 47, 54, 57, 60 and 65. The Power Ball number was 19, and the Power Play was 3X.

The Double Play drawing results were: 13, 31, 51, 55 and 66. The Double Play Ball number was 23.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $1.55 billion.

