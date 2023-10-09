Overcast 55°

Winners: Powerball Players Take Home $50K, Jackpot Rolls To $1.55B

Six New Jersey ticketholders matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday, Oct. 7 winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. 

130 Food Mart
130 Food Mart Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)
Jon Craig
These were four winners in South and Central Jersey and on the Jersey Shore:

  • 130 Food Mart at 2900 Route 130 North in Delran, Burlington County,
  • Kc'S Korner at 100 Oaktree Avenue in South Plainfield, Middlesex County,
  • Snack Shack at 149 Lower Main St. in Aberdeen, Monmouth County, and,
  • Soda King at 300 Gordons Corner Road in Manalapan, Monmouth County.

The other $50,000 winners were in Essex and Morris counties.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Oct. 7, drawing were: 47, 54, 57, 60 and 65. The Power Ball number was 19, and the Power Play was 3X. 

The Double Play drawing results were: 13, 31, 51, 55 and 66. The Double Play Ball number was 23.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $1.55 billion.

