Winners: Powerball Players Take Home $50K, Jackpot Rolls To $1.55B

These were four winners in South and Central Jersey and on the Jersey Shore:
- 130 Food Mart at 2900 Route 130 North in Delran, Burlington County,
- Kc'S Korner at 100 Oaktree Avenue in South Plainfield, Middlesex County,
- Snack Shack at 149 Lower Main St. in Aberdeen, Monmouth County, and,
- Soda King at 300 Gordons Corner Road in Manalapan, Monmouth County.
The other $50,000 winners were in Essex and Morris counties.
The winning numbers for the Saturday, Oct. 7, drawing were: 47, 54, 57, 60 and 65. The Power Ball number was 19, and the Power Play was 3X.
The Double Play drawing results were: 13, 31, 51, 55 and 66. The Double Play Ball number was 23.
The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $1.55 billion.
