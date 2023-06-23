Who Was Woman Struck By NJ Transit Train In 2008? Police Revive Jersey Shore Cold Case

The New Jersey Transit Police Department – Detective Bureau is reviving an investigation into the cold case from June 15, 2008, when the woman was struck in Brielle.

⁣The victim is possibly of Northeastern European descent, estimated to be between 18 and 30 years old, approximately 115 to 130 pounds, 5’2” to 5”5” tall, with fair skin and light brown or blonde hair and blue or green eyes.

When found, she was wearing a red colored, longsleeve sweatshirt with a white undershirt style t-shirt over it, a white longsleeve shirt wrapped around her waist, white socks, and white/black striped Adidas sneakers.

The victim had short fingernails painted silver with white lines that come to a point. She had small scars on both hands, and a surgical scar on her lower abdomen approximately 2” long and no tattoos.

The victim was in possession of a brown tote bag with the words “New York” on it. Inside the tote bag were a blue sweatshirt with a winter scene on it, black jeans with a zipper on both sides of the waist, a sun hat with blue flowers, a black and white bandana, and a blue & yellow scarf with yellow flowers.

The victim was wearing a set of blue rosary beads and a wooden bracelet with religious icons (Saints) on it.⁣

⁣Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tropeano at 973- 491-8634 or email mtropeano@njtransit.com.

Additional information can also be obtained by accessing the NamUs website at https://namus.nij.ojp.gov/ under file number UP2274. This alert is being sent nationally to gather any information that may assist in identifying the victim. ⁣

